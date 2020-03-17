Clinical Trials Summit will brings together Researchers, Doctors, Principle Investigators, Clinical research sites, CROs, CMOs, Investors, and senior executives from Biopharma, Medical devices and Pharmaceutical industries around the globe to discuss, reflect on and develop their ideas. It offers many opportunities for professional contact and development. The 11th Annual Clinical Trials Summit 2020 will provide opportunities for everyone to learn, gain insight and new skills, and also, there will be many opportunities to network and meet new people from industry and patient’s clinical organizations.

Please note that this is a PAID event and NOT A FREE event (no complimentary passes available). Any invite, email or tickets issued mentioning it as a free pass or free ticket to this event through any third party site will strictly not be accepted by the organizer and entry won’t be granted at the event.

· Early Bird Discounted Price (Vaild till 14th April 2020) - (INR 10,000 + GST (18%) per delegate)

· Standard Price (Vaild from 15th April 2020) - (INR 15,000 + GST (18%) per delegate)

For Bulk Booking of More Than 5 Delegates – Please let us know your interests.

KEY SPEAKERS:

· BANOTH VENKATESWARLU, Assistant Drugs Inspector, Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)

· CHIRAG TRIVEDI, Director & Head of Clinical Study Unit, Sanofi-Aventis

· REBU NINAN, Director - Strategic Marketing & Commercial Operations – Biologics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

· PRASANNA GANAPATHI, Associate Vice President – Global Clinical Sciences, Mylan Laboratories

· SHUBHANGI DESAI, Director - Global Clinical Trial Management, Abbott (Singapore)

· YASMIN SHENOY, Director-Regulatory Affairs, Sanofi-Aventis

· SHREEKANT SAPATNEKAR, Director - Clinical Research, Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre

· SANDESH SAWANT, Director and Head Clinical Trials, Cipla

· MURTUZA BUGHEDIWALA, Associate Director – GCO, Johnson & Johnson

· RAJENDRA JANI, Senior Subject Expert & Advisor, Clinical Research Consultant

· MURUGANANTHAN KRISHNAN, Country Monitoring Head - Global Development Operations, Global Drug Development, Novartis

· RANJIT BARSHIKAR, CEO - QbD International, United Nations Adviser, Member Editorial Board Journal of Generic Medicines, England

· SRIRUPA DAS, Director - Medical Affairs, Abbott

· SUTAPA BANDYOPADHYAY NEOGI, Professor, International Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR)

· ANANT PATIL, Asst Professor Department of Pharmacology, Dr DY Patil Medical College

· PRATIKSHA PALAHE, Head NFB, National facility for Biopharmaceuticals

· ARUN GUPTA, Head Medical Affairs & Clinical Research, Dabur Research & Development Centre

· JYOTSNA PATWARDHAN, Head Development QA, Novartis

· VAIBHAV SALVI, Head - Project Management and Strategic Initiatives, Clinical Study Unit, Sanofi

· KARAN THAKKAR, Regional Clinical Site Lead, Pfizer

· PRASHANT A. PANDYA, DGM-Global Strategic Sourcing - Scientific Affairs, Mylan Laboratories

· PRANJAL BORDOLOI, Vice President – Clinical, Medical Affairs & Pharmacovigilance, Veeda Clinical Research

· PRASHANT BODHE, Director, CliniSearch

· SAKHARAM GARALE, Head South-East Asia Operations ACMA & Managing Partner, RENOVARE Healthcare Solutions

· SUJAY KULKARNI, Business Partner/ Medical Expert, Novartis

· SANDEEP JAGTAP, Assist. General Manager - Clinical R & D, Mylan Laboratories

