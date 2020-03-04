10th Aegis Graham Bell Awards for innovation concludes in New Delhi

Bhupesh Daheria, CEO of Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom and Founder of Aegis Graham Bell Awards said “Congratulations to the AGBA winners and finalists. It’s very important for India to recognize the innovators as they are the major drivers of the economic growth. Participating firms alone at AGBA and innovators contributed hugely by employment generation of over 8 lakhs+; 65000+ crores revenue and raised investment over 6000+ crores.”

He also congratulated the 20 talented students who are selected through AGBA National Talent Hunt and who will get a 100% scholarship for courses in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. He said, “With the AGBA talent hunt we want to identify and nurture the future technology leaders”

Aegis School of Business Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication:

Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication was founded in the year 2002 with support from Bharti Airtel to develop cross functional technology leaders. In 2015, Aegis and IBM collaborated to launch, India’s first Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics and Big Data and later in 2017 PGP in Cyber Security. These programs are jointly certified and delivered by Aegis School of Business in association with IBM. Aegis is the number One School of Data Science. Aegis takes up various industry projects, research and consulting assignments in the field of data science under its initiative ‘Data Science Delivered’ and ‘Data Science for social good’, and helping organizations for devolving skills on data science, ML, DL, Big Data, Analytics etc.