10th Aegis Graham Bell Awards concluded the 2nd jury round

January, 2020: Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom, a leading school in telecom, data science and cyber security hosted the second jury round with a focus on IT, SMAC and exponential technologies in Bangalore. Industry stalwart like Quantiphi, Course5 Intelligence, Playment, Math Company, Wipro GE, Yulu Bikes, PhonePe, Finzy, Claym Media & Tech, Siemens, Orrtus, HCL, Comviva, Tech Mahindra, Locus, Sigmoid, Cisco, ESDS IFTAS, Parallel Wireless and many start-ups like Khushi Foods, Meesho, Servify, ShareChat, TailorSmart, Bliss & Style Mobility, etc demonstrated their innovations from 20th to 24th January at The Chancery Pavillion, Bangalore. The winners will be facilitated at the Aegis Graham Bell Awards Grand Ceremony on 27th February 2020 in New Delhi.

The jury mentioned below are been meticulously chosen who guarantee to choose the best of the innovations:

· Dr. Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Dean, Aegis School of Data Science

· Bhupesh Daheria, CEO, Aegis School of Data Science

· Dr. Vinay Kulkarni, Adjunct Professor at Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, Director, Faculty and Mentor, Aegis School of Data Science

· Rajib Mahalik, COO, Aegis International

· Chandan Kumar Sonowal, Managing Director, Coretouch Technologies

· Snehanshu Mitra, Head of CoE, DS & AI, NASSCOM

· Dr. Viral Shah, Cofounder and CEO Julia Computing

· Dr. Srinivasan Raghavan, Distinguished Scientist India Institute of Science

· Subhashis Banerjee, Co-founder of Chapter.ai & AI foundry

· Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI

· Prof N. Viswanadham, INSA Senior Scientist in the Computer Science and Automation, IISc

· Nandini Mansinghka, CEO Mumbai Angels Network

· Abhijit Dasgupta, Global Program Director-Cyber Security & Director - Regional Information Security Head, ManpowerGroup

· Prof. Anjula Gurtoo, Chairperson, Centre for Society and Policy, IISc

· Sridhar Govardhan, Senior Director and Head Information Security, Flipkart

· Dr. Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, Group Lead, Industry and Startup Initatives, CoE Cyber Security, IISc, Government of Karnataka

· Dr. Swetha Suresh, Head - Healthtech and Innovation Partnerships, Swiss Consulate of India

· Amitabh Satyam, Chairman, Smart Transformations

· Somshubhro Pal Choudhury, Partner, Bharat Innovation Fund

Aegis School of Business Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom: Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication was founded in the year 2002 with support from Bharti Airtel to develop cross functional technology leaders. In 2015, Aegis and IBM collaborated to launch, India’s first Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics and Big Data and later in 2017 PGP in Cyber Security. These programs are jointly certified and delivered by Aegis School of Business in association with IBM. IBM has set up high-end Business Analytics and Cloud Computing Lab at Campus. Also, Aegis and NVIDIA partnered for Deep Learning and applied AI courses. Aegis is the no. 1 School of Data Science and among the top 5 in Business Analytics. Aegis takes up various industry projects, research and consulting assignments in the field of data science under its initiative ‘Data Science Delivered’ and ‘Data Science for social good’, and helping organizations for devolving skills on data science, ML, DL, Big Data, Analytics etc. For further information, please visit: www.aegis.edu.in

About Aegis Graham Bell Awards:

The Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication has established the Aegis Graham Bell Award as a tribute to the father of the telephony, Alexander Graham Bell. This Award is intended to promote innovations in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to provide recognition for outstanding contributions by the innovators. The Award is organized with support of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), and Telecom Centres of Excellence (TCOE) India a public-private partnership initiative of DoT with 08 Centres at premier academic institutes (06 IITs, IISc and IIMA) of the country, each supported by a Telecom Service Provider and Convergence India. For further information, please visit: www.bellaward.com