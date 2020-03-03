Evaluating Air India: Vistara Chairman on disinvestment

As the government has restarted the process of Air India's disinvestment this year, Vistara chairman Bhaskar Bhat on Monday said that they were evaluating the national carrier and the decision on bidding will be taken later.

After its unsuccessful bid to sell Air India in 2018, the central government this time has decided to off-load its entire stake. In 2018, the government had offered to sell its 76% stake in the airline.

Bhat told reporters,"We are evaluating Air India. Which company would not be interested in evaluating a sovereign airline of the country?...Whether we bid or not comes later."

On being asked if Vistara or Tata Sons were evaluating Air India, Bhat replied: "We (Vistara) are a joint venture."