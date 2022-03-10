EV provider SUN Mobility appoints Anant Badjatya as new India CEO

EV infrastructure provider SUN Mobility on Thursday announced to appoint Anant Badjatya as the CEO for its India business.

An engineer from NIT Durgapur and an alumnus of INSEAD France, he served as Group CEO with Stallion Group, a diversified conglomerate in West Africa with interests in automotive assembly and distribution.

"We are confident Anant will surely lead SUN Mobility into the next phase of growth and help us in our aim to position the company as an industry leader in the Electric Vehicle energy infrastructure space", said Chetan Maini, Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman, SUN Mobility.

Founded in 2017, SUN Mobility has successfully deployed 65 swap points in more than 15 cities in India, resulting in more than 700,000 rides and powering 15 million kms in the country.

"The exponential growth in the EV sector, not just alters the way people and goods move today but also gives India the opportunity to emerge as a leader in clean, connected, and shared mobility solutions, charging infrastructure, and to be a pioneer in renewable energy integration," said Badjatya.

Badjatya also worked as Group CEO of ANC Holding and had a decade-long career with ArcelorMittal.

As e-mobility aims to take big steps in India, SUN Mobility in October raised $50 million by Vitol, one of the world's largest independent traders of energy and a significant investor in zero-emission technology.

With this new funding, SUN Mobility planned to expand its footprint to major cities both by increasing the number of swap points, partnering with various OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), collaborating with various fleet operators and distributors to introduce newer business models, and adding more vehicles to its ever-expanding mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) offering.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 04:36 PM IST