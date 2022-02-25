EV maker OSM to supply 1,500 e-cargo 3-wheelers to Zyngo for last-mile delivery

Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) has announced it has formed a strategic partnership with logistics provider Zyngo to supply 1,500 e-cargo three-wheelers 'Rage+' to the latter for last-mile delivery pan-India.

The company, which is a part of the Faridabad-based Anglian Omega Group is looking to sell around 15,000 EVs in the next fiscal, on the back of such collaborations, according to a statement.

It will commence a second shift at its main manufacturing facility at Faridabad from April to cater to the increased demand for green vehicles driven by the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdowns and the rising demand by e-commerce marketplaces.

''The last-mile delivery has seen exponential growth in the last couple of years and is expected to balloon six times to over 5,000 million shipments in the next three years. Our latest collaboration with Zyngo is a major step in this direction,” said Uday Narang, Founder-Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:34 PM IST