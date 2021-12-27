EV India Expo 2021: Shema E-Vehicle & Solar Pvt. Ltd. (SES) unveils two new electric 2-wheelers

Shema Electric, a young Make-in-India EV manufacturer from Odisha, displayed its array of electric two wheelers --SES Tuff (High Speed), SES Hobby, at EV India Expo 2021.

SES Tuff (High Speed): The brand unveiled a high speed 2-wheeler for the B2B segment. The multi utility electric bike shall reach a speed of 60 kmph, offering a range of 150kms,on a 150 Kilogram loading capacity. SES TUFF is powered by a dual 60V, 30 Ah Lithium detachable battery.

SES Hobby: Another product by the brand is 100% made in India e-scooter SES Hobby. It shall clock a top speed of 25 kmph, and covers a distance of 100 kms on a single charge. With a combination of style and high end technology the product proved a hit with the attendees. SES Hobby is packed with a 60V and 30 Ah detachable battery. It takes 4 hours for the full charge.

Currently, the brand houses 06 products- 05 in low speed e-Scooter category, and 01 upcoming high speed under Fame-II category.

Expressing on the new product unveiling, Yogesh Kumar Lath, Founder & COO, Shema Electric, said, “EV market is new in India, and the nation has put huge targets for itself. We are aggressively manufacturing EV two-wheelers keeping in mind the users’ expectations and requirements. We will continue to innovate and advance the products, while expanding outreach on the other side. By the end of this financial year, we will launch 2-3 new high speed products in the market, and have 100+ dealers with us pan India.”

Shema Electric currently has 75 dealers in its network, and a presence across 13 states. "We aim at penetrating deeper in the hottest markets in India-Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat in the next 6 months," Lath said in a press statement.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 12:49 PM IST