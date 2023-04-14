European nations form ChatGPT task force to frame common privacy policy

Since decades before AI's potential was unleashed by ChatGPT, it had been portrayed as a threat to human beings in science fiction novels and movies. Although netizens are captured by the chatbot's ability to interact like a person and write essays or poems, it has also been banned in Italy and by schools that seek to prevent cheating.

Now Europe's Data Protection Board has formed a task force to set a common privacy policy for ChatGPT across member countries.

Other country's mull following Italy

The push for common norms follows Germany's plans to follow Italy's move and Spain's decision to probe privacy concerns related to ChatGPT.

This move comes after ChatGPT has attracted more than 100 million monthly active users, to become the fastest-growing consumer app ever.

The task force will facilitate the exchange of information and coordination between agencies across European nations.

No intention to punish or curb ChatGPT

With this task force, the EDPB only seeks to frame transparent policies, and the intent is not to penalise ChatGPT or to make rules that affect its operations.

The organisation decided to discuss privacy concerns about ChatGPT, after Spanish authorities submitted a request for the same.

ChatGPT went offline in Italy after the country raised questions about the need for collecting piles of data to train the AI, and the safety of that information.