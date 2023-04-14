 European nations form ChatGPT task force to frame common privacy policy
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEuropean nations form ChatGPT task force to frame common privacy policy

European nations form ChatGPT task force to frame common privacy policy

The task force will facilitate the exchange of information and coordination between agencies across European nations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 04:21 PM IST
article-image

Since decades before AI's potential was unleashed by ChatGPT, it had been portrayed as a threat to human beings in science fiction novels and movies. Although netizens are captured by the chatbot's ability to interact like a person and write essays or poems, it has also been banned in Italy and by schools that seek to prevent cheating.

Now Europe's Data Protection Board has formed a task force to set a common privacy policy for ChatGPT across member countries.

Read Also
OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT falsely accuses law professor of sexual harassment
article-image

Other country's mull following Italy

  • The push for common norms follows Germany's plans to follow Italy's move and Spain's decision to probe privacy concerns related to ChatGPT.

  • This move comes after ChatGPT has attracted more than 100 million monthly active users, to become the fastest-growing consumer app ever.

  • The task force will facilitate the exchange of information and coordination between agencies across European nations.

Read Also
AI powered 'ChatGPT' scores negative marks in JEE Advanced exam
article-image

No intention to punish or curb ChatGPT

  • With this task force, the EDPB only seeks to frame transparent policies, and the intent is not to penalise ChatGPT or to make rules that affect its operations.

  • The organisation decided to discuss privacy concerns about ChatGPT, after Spanish authorities submitted a request for the same.

  • ChatGPT went offline in Italy after the country raised questions about the need for collecting piles of data to train the AI, and the safety of that information.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Infosys revenue rises to Rs 37,441 cr, net profit jumps to Rs 6,128 cr

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Infosys revenue rises to Rs 37,441 cr, net profit jumps to Rs 6,128 cr

European nations form ChatGPT task force to frame common privacy policy

European nations form ChatGPT task force to frame common privacy policy

DGCI cancels license of 18 pharma firms, months after cough syrup deaths

DGCI cancels license of 18 pharma firms, months after cough syrup deaths

Godrej Consumer Products allots 7,805 shares to employees as stock option

Godrej Consumer Products allots 7,805 shares to employees as stock option

Twitter users will soon be able to monetize content with subscription

Twitter users will soon be able to monetize content with subscription