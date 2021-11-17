ETMONEY crosses $3 bn investments

ETMONEY, an investment and wealth management platform, has crossed the milestone of $3 billion (Rs 22,500 crores) of total mutual fund investments being managed on the platform.

The current value of investments made through ETMONEY has crossed $1 billion itself while another $2 billion of investments are being actively managed by its users via importing their verified portfolios on to the platform.

Investments made through ETMONEY has grown from Rs 832 crore in March 2019 to over Rs 7,500 crore in Oct 2021, a 901 percent growth in 2.5 years. While the total investments being managed has witnessed an over 1,100 percent growth in the same period.

ETMONEY Founder and CEO Mukesh P Kalra said, "This is just the beginning for us, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry with our forthcoming line-up of innovative products that will solve the next set of challenges in wealth management in India."

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 04:26 PM IST