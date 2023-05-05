Ethereum Thrives Post Upgrade, How Does It Compare To Pepe And Collateral Network? |

Ethereum (ETH) recently launched its Shanghai Upgrade and has since experienced several big wins. Aside from price increases, speculations of potential liquidity issues have been dismissed, and the amount of Ethereum staked is on the rise. But how does Ethereum compare to the latest meme coin, Pepe (PEPE) and Collateral Network (COLT) , which has already produced an ROI of 40%.

Collateral Network Presale Gains Huge Traction

After successfully selling out the beta stage of its presale, Collateral Network is showing no signs of slowing down. The exciting new DeFi project has almost sold 50% of its 1st stage supply, with the stage expected to sell out in the next few days. As momentum builds, analysts believe that Collateral Network could surge by 3500% before its presale ends, taking the project to new highs.

Collateral Network has attracted investors attention worldwide with its great real-world utility and application to the global trillion-dollar asset lendind market.. The platform applies DeFi technology to the crowdlending market, allowing borrowers to take loans against their physical assets. This allows them to unlock liquidy from their high-value assets such as vintage cars, luxury watches and Gold without needing to sell them.

The platform enables numerous individuals from all over the world to fund a given loan and are rewarded with a fixed interest rate, becoming their own mini banks. The borrower pays this interest until the loan is fully repaid. However, if they default on their payments, their asset is sold at a private auction (for COLT token holders only) to recoup the lender's money.

COLT tokens are currently selling at $0.014 a token, and are expected to rise to $0.0168 once stage 1 sells out. Buyers of the token now could see a 28% ROI on their purchase.

Ethereum Staking Doubles Post Shanghai Upgrade

Ethereum’s latest upgrade has been one of its most ambitious yet. The Shanghai Upgrade allows Ethereum stakers to unlock assets from the Ethereum beacon chain, which equaled around $30 billion at the time. While analysts believed this could trigger liquidity issues, more investors are staking Ethereum than before.

In the past two weeks alone, over 100,000 Ethereum has been staked, which is more than the entire amount staked in March. This suggests that the Ethereum community is growing, with thousands of new stakers joining every day.

That being said, Ethereum (ETH) itself has decreased slightly in price after rising to over $2100. One Ether is worth $1,869.08 at the time of writing, down 1.87% from one week prior. As a result, some investors are looking at meme coins such as Pepe to optimize their returns.

Pepe Is Listed On MEXC Global

Pepe (PEPE) has disrupted the memecoin market in the past week with a price surge of 1000%. Now ranked the third largest memecoin in the world, Pepe is expected to rise further in the next few weeks as the project is listed on more major exchanges.

On the 1st of May, Pepe was listed on MEXC Global, one of the largest crypto exchanges for memecoins. This triggered an additional price rise and resulted in Pepe (PEPE) being listed on Coinmarketcap.

One Pepe (PEPE) is worth $0.0000009743 at the time of writing, down by 15.87% in the last 24 hours. Nonetheless, trading volume is up as more investors flock to Pepe in hope of capitalizing on additional price increases.

