Essel Group chairman Subhas Chandra to lose control of ZEEL

Subhash Chandra, the Chairman of the Essel Group will soon lose control of the flagship Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

According to a Bloomberg Quint report, in a bid to raise funds to pay off their debt, the company will sell 16.5% of its shares in the media organisation to financial investors. This will reduce the promoter stake in Zee Entertainment to 5%,of which encumbered holdings will be reduced to 1.1%.

Earlier this year, in July, the Group had announced the sale of a 11% stake in ZEEL to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund for ₹4,224 crore. At that time, Invesco already owned a 7.74% stake in the company.

The Group seeks to sell 2.3% stake in Zee Entertainment to OFI Global China Fund and its affiliates.