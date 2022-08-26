Essar Group signs $2.4 billion deal to sell ports operations to Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel | File

On Friday, Essar Group announced a deal to sell its port operations to Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel Ltd for USD 2.4 billion, i.e., Rs 19,000 crore.

Essar said in an official statement that it has signed definitive agreements with Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel for a number of ports and power infrastructure assets that are principally linked to the operations of the Hazira steel plant.