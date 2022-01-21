Essar Capital appoints Anil Kumar Chaudhary as CEO for metals and mining vertical

Essar Capital Ltd, the investment manager of Essar Global Fund Ltd, has appointed Anil Kumar Chaudhary as chief executive officer for the Metals & Mining business.

Anil Kumar Chaudhary will be the member of the Executive Committee, and will play a key role in driving the investment strategy and growth in the metals & mining vertical, domestically and globally.

Chaudhary was formerly the Chairman and Managing Director of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and has been the Chairman of International Coal Ventures Ltd. (ICVL) and junction services Ltd.

Chaudhary, with more than 37 years of experience, has an impressive record with leading Metals and Mining businesses. In his current role, he will be driving and implementing a strategic business plan for Essar Capital's Metals & Mining Vertical and its growth and value creation.

J. Mehra, Vice Chairman and Operating Partner, Metals and Mining, said, "We welcome Anil to the Essar family and firmly believe that he will bring his impeccable track record in areas of leadership and business operations and will take the Metal & Mining business to new heights."

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 02:26 PM IST