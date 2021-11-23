Esports Club partners with Intel for TEC Challenger Series

The Esports Club, one of India’s Esports platforms based in Bangalore, today announced its partnership with Intel announcing the, ‘Intel presents TEC Challenger Series’ for Valorant.

The Intel presents TEC Challenger Series is one of the largest Valorant tournaments in South Asia with a prize pool of Rs 15 lakhs, with the winner taking home of Rs 8 lakhs.

Ishaan Arya, Co-founder of The Esports Club said, “We are extremely excited to welcome Intel on board as a partner and to be bringing back the iconic TEC Challenger Series. With the joint vision of elevating the esports ecosystem in the region, we look forward to creating bigger and better opportunities for our community with this strategic partnership”.

The tournament is open to participants from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal. Registrations for the Intel Presents TEC Challenger Series are now open on The Esports Club Website.

Mansoor ‘Nabu’ Ahmed’, Director of Esports, The Esports Club, said, “The response to the TEC Challenger series has been phenomenal in the past. We’re very excited to keep providing opportunities for teams in the region through our world class esports events.”

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 06:18 PM IST