Esports Club announces a partnership with sportswear brand, SIX5SIX Sport

The Esports Club based in Bangalore, today announced a partnership with SIX5SIX Sport, a premium sportswear brand.

This partnership will provide teams with a revenue share opportunity through the sale of official TEC Gauntlet merchandise with all TEC profits being directed towards the participating teams, according to a press release.

During checkout fans will be able to enter a special promo code corresponding to their favourite team in the LG Ultragear TEC Gauntlet; doing so will not only give them a 5 percent discount, but the entire TEC margin from that sale will be credited to their favourite team.

Ishaan Arya, Co-founder, The Esports Club said, “Our partnership with SIX5SIX Sport is a big step for us in bringing teams and organizers closer as joint stakeholders in the ecosystem and helping create more value and revenue for teams and players”.

Ambar Aneja, CEO, SIX5SIX, “We will be looking forward to exploring opportunities to collaborate with TEC and presenting exciting offerings for both our fans."

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 06:12 PM IST