Esperer Onco Nutrition raises funds from Zenfold Ventures

Zenfold Ventures has taken equity stake in the company for its investment, Esperer Onco Nutrition (EON) said in a statement.

It, however, did not disclose the amount of the funding raised or the stake taken by the Zenfold Ventures in the company.

"This infusion will help us reach more cancer patients in a shorter time," Esperer Onco Nutrition Founder and CEO Raktim Chattopadhyay said.

The company's nutri-therapies provide the much-needed body strength for onco-patients to overcome the side effect of primary treatment providing better outcomes for onco-patients, he added.

The company plans to use the latest funds to expand its reach to the US and European markets and also to build a talent pool, Chattopadhyay said.

"At present, some of the ventures we are building are in the space of nutraceuticals. We believe EON has a very scientifically backed approach to nutrition and has strong capabilities to execute of the vision," Zenfold Ventures Managing Partner Arun Dubey said.