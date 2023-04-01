Escorts Kubota's tractor volume grew by 2.3% in March | Wikipedia

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery business in March 2023 sold 10,305 tractors, registering a growth of 2.3 per cent as against 10,074 tractors sold in March 2022, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Domestic tractor sales in March 2023 were at 9,601 tractors registering a growth of 1.2 per cent as against 9,483 tractors sold in March 2022. Export tractor sales in March 2023 was at 704 tractors registering a growth of 19.1 percent as against 591 tractors sold in March 2022.

Despite the festive season in March, retail sales were impacted due to unseasonal rainfall and crop damage in certain regions. However, with continued support from the government, better crop prices, improved finance availability and good water reservoir levels, the company expects similar demand momentum to continue across geographies in the coming quarter.

Escorts Kubota Limited

The shares of Escorts Kubota Limited on Friday closed at Rs Rs 1,888.85, up by 0.74 per cent.