Escorts Kubota To Incorporate Wholly Owned NBFC Subsidiary With ₹700 Cr Authorized Capital

Escorts Kubota Limited on Wednesday announced that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved the proposal to incorporate a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company as a Non-Banking Financial Company, to finance the Company’s Products/ Customers, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Objects and impact of acquisition

The proposed Company will be incorporated and registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) to finance the Company’s Products/ Customers.

Governmental or regulatory approvals required for the acquisition

The proposed Company will be registered as NBFC thus approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or any other Statutory Authority, if any will be obtained in due course.

Indicative time period for completion of the acquisition

Subject to the approval of MCA, RBI or any other Statutory Authority, if any, the indicative timelines for completion are expected by July 2024.

Cost of acquisition

The proposed company shall be incorporated with the Authorized Capital of Rs 700 Crore and the Board has approved the infusion of capital up to Rs 200 Crore as and when required as per the business plan of the proposed company.

Escorts Kubota Limited shares

The shares of Escorts Kubota Limited on Wednesday at 2:56 pm IST were at Rs 3,142.90, down by 0.86 percent.

