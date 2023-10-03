Escorts Kubota Construction Equipment Volume Grows By 51.8% In September

Escorts Kubota Tractor Sales In September 2023 Fall By 11.2% | Wikipedia

Escorts Kubota Limited Construction Equipment Business Division in September 2023 sold 592 machines, registering a growth of 51.8 percent as against 390 machines sold in September 2022, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

The company said in the filing, "Construction equipment industry growth momentum continued in the month of September and going forward, we expect growth to accelerate further, during festive season, led by overall growth in infrastructure development of our nation, supported by higher CAPEX outlay."

In September, for the fiscal year 2023 (FY23) as compared to the fiscal year 2022 (FY22), there are the following percentage changes in the data:

Total Sales in September:

FY23: 592 units (51.8 percent increase from FY22, which had 390 units).

Q2 (July-September)

FY23 Total: 1,577 units (72.0 percent increase from FY22, which had 917 units).

6M (April-September)

FY23 Total: 2,950 units (56.7 percent increase from FY22, which had 1,883 units).

Escorts Kubota Limited shares

The shares of Escorts Kubota Limited on Tuesday at 11:39 am IST were at Rs 3,069, down by 3.65 percent.

