Escorts Kubota Construction Equipment Volume Grew By 57% In October 2023

Escorts Kubota Limited Construction Equipment Business Division in October 2023 sold 603 machines, registering a growth of 57.0 percent as against 384 machines sold in October 2022, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

Growth momentum continues across all product segments, led by faster execution of ongoing projects, coupled with increase of bank credits in the sector and positive macroeconomics environment. Going forward we expect similar growth momentum to continue for the remaining part of the current fiscal, said in the regulatory filing.

During the April to October (7-month) period, the total number of units sold in FY23 saw a substantial increase, climbing from 2,267 units in the corresponding period of FY22 to 3,553 units in FY23. This represents a significant growth of 56.7 percent.

About Escorts Kubota Limited

“Escorts Kubota Limited (EKL) (formerly Escorts Limited) is one of India's leading engineering conglomerate with over seven decades of experience in manufacturing excellence. The company has diversified business across three different divisions, Agri Machinery Business Division, Construction Equipment Business Division & Railway Equipment Business Division

