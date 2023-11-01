 Escorts Kubota Construction Equipment Volume Grew By 57% In October 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEscorts Kubota Construction Equipment Volume Grew By 57% In October 2023

Escorts Kubota Construction Equipment Volume Grew By 57% In October 2023

During the April to October (7-month) period, the total number of units sold in FY23 saw a substantial increase, climbing from 2,267 units in the corresponding period of FY22 to 3,553 units in FY23. This represents a significant growth of 56.7 percent.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Escorts Kubota Construction Equipment Volume Grew By 57% In October 2023 | Wikipedia

Escorts Kubota Limited Construction Equipment Business Division in October 2023 sold 603 machines, registering a growth of 57.0 percent as against 384 machines sold in October 2022, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

Growth momentum continues across all product segments, led by faster execution of ongoing projects, coupled with increase of bank credits in the sector and positive macroeconomics environment. Going forward we expect similar growth momentum to continue for the remaining part of the current fiscal, said in the regulatory filing.

During the April to October (7-month) period, the total number of units sold in FY23 saw a substantial increase, climbing from 2,267 units in the corresponding period of FY22 to 3,553 units in FY23. This represents a significant growth of 56.7 percent.

About Escorts Kubota Limited

“Escorts Kubota Limited (EKL) (formerly Escorts Limited) is one of India's leading engineering conglomerate with over seven decades of experience in manufacturing excellence. The company has diversified business across three different divisions, Agri Machinery Business Division, Construction Equipment Business Division & Railway Equipment Business Division

Read Also
Escorts Kubota Sold 13,205 Tractors In October 2023
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Sun Pharma Net Profit Rises To ₹ 2,375.5 Cr; Ambuja Cements Net Profit...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Sun Pharma Net Profit Rises To ₹ 2,375.5 Cr; Ambuja Cements Net Profit...

Maruti Suzuki Sales Increases To 199,217 Units In October

Maruti Suzuki Sales Increases To 199,217 Units In October

Tata Motors Registered Total Sales Of 82,954 Units In October 2023

Tata Motors Registered Total Sales Of 82,954 Units In October 2023

Hyundai Sales Up 18% At 68,728 Units In October

Hyundai Sales Up 18% At 68,728 Units In October

Mahindra Finance Enters Into A Co-lending Partnership With State Bank of India

Mahindra Finance Enters Into A Co-lending Partnership With State Bank of India