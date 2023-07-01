 Escorts Kubota Construction Equipment Volume Grew By 53% In June 2023
Government thrust and focus on faster execution of infrastructure projects continued in June 2023 despite the onset of monsoon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Escorts Kubota Construction Equipment Volume Grew By 53% In June 2023

Escorts Kubota Limited Construction Equipment Business Division in June 2023 sold 491 machines, registering a growth of 53 percent as against 321 machines sold in June 2022, the company on Saturday announced through an exchange filing.

Government thrust and focus on faster execution of infrastructure projects continued in June 2023 despite the onset of monsoon. Demand for construction machinery is still buoyant and post monsoon, we expect the momentum to further accelerate.

In the FY24, the company sold 491 units compared to the FY23 with 321units.

Escorts Kubota Ltd shares

The shares of Escorts Kubota Ltd on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 2,249, up by 2.45 percent.

