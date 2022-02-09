Equity mutual funds log Rs 14,888 cr net inflow in January: AMFI

Equity mutual funds attracted a net sum of Rs 14,888 crore in January, making it the 11th consecutive monthly net inflow.

However, this was much lower than the net inflow of Rs 25,077 crore witnessed in December, according to the data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Equity schemes have been witnessing net inflow since March 2021 and the segment has received a net inflow of over Rs 1 lakh crore during this period highlighting the positive sentiments among investors.

Overall, the mutual fund industry registered a net inflow of Rs 35,252 crore during the period under review compared to a net outflow of Rs 4,350 crore in December.

The average under management (AUM) of the industry rose to Rs 38.88 lakh crore at January-end from Rs 37.72 lakh crore at December-end.

Within the equity segment, all categories saw net inflows barring value funds.

While the flexi-cap fund category saw the highest net inflow to the tune of Rs 2,527 crore, followed by thematic funds at Rs 2,073 crore during the period under review.

Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC said, “Retail investors continue to maintain an optimistic stance on investing on market dips. While on one hand we are seeing FII outflows; on the other, we are seeing positive flows from domestic investors. This is a very positive change amongst investors. It is always advisable to buy on dips for better rupee-cost averaging resulting in good outcomes in long term. It is also encouraging to see positive flows in dynamic category, as most asset-allocation models are maintaining a good mix of Debt and Equity allocation to benefit from market corrections and increasing equity allocations.”

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:48 PM IST