Equity MFs' net inflows at over Rs 5,214.87 cr in October: AMFI

Equity-linked mutual fund schemes saw a net inflows of over Rs 5,214.87 crore in October, as per the data furnished by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Wednesday.

In September, the net inflows had stood over Rs 8,600 crore and in August, it was Rs 8,056.80 crore. Besides, the contributions through systematic investment rose on a sequential basis last month to a record high of Rs 10,518.53 crore.

According to the data, the net AUMs for the India's MF Industry stood at over Rs 37 lakh crore.

"Net positive flows during October 2021, in all categories of open-ended 'Mutual Fund schemes be it Debt, Equity, Hybrid, Solutions-oriented, or Index, FoFs or ETFs' coupled with continued buoyancy in SIP flows, at historic high, has peaked overall Indian 'MF Industry AAUMs' to an all-time high of Rs 38.21 lakh crore," AMFI Chief Executive N.S. Venkatesh said.

In addition, the MF industry boasted of 11.43 crore folios.

Akshat Garg, Manager, Research Investica - a platform for investing in mutual funds, said, "October data is no surprise to our previous expectations, as valuation is a justified concern to every single investor on the street. Equity mutual fund Inflow has reduced from Rs 36,656.66 to Rs 28,671.39, a sharp decline of 21.78 percent from the September data which shows the investor’s tendency to book profits at good levels and sit on cash till the next big opportunity comes in the form of correction."



(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 10:18 AM IST