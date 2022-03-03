Equities trade negative in afternoon session; Sensex down over 400 points, Nifty below 17,000

After rising marginally in the opening session, India's key indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- declined in the afternoon session on Thursday.

At 1.30 PM, the Sensex was 0,72 percent down or 407.21 points down at 55,061.69. The Nifty was below 17,000-mark, down 0.49 percent or 81.90 points at 16,524.05.

At 1.08 PM, Sensex was 0.5 percent or 259 points down at 55,209 points, whereas Nifty was down 0.5 percent or 82 points at 16,523 points.

Among stocks, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy's, and Shree Cement were the top five losers in the afternoon session, down 4.8 per cent, 4.7 per cent, 3.6 per cent, 2.9 per cent, and 2.9 per cent, respectively.

On the sectoral indices front, Nifty auto and consumer durables traded deep in the red, data showed.

Coal India, Wipro, Power Grid Corporation of India, Tech Mahindra, and HCL Technologies, on the other hand, were the top five gainers, NSE data showed.

Brent crude soars past $118 a barrel

Brent crude oil price soared past $118 a barrel on Thursday, the highest level in nine years, as escalated Russia-Ukraine conflict and tightened sanctions on Moscow by western countries, led by the United States, created supply and trade disruptions.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 01:35 PM IST