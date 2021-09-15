Equities see slowdown in inflows but AUM up 3.6% to Rs 36.6 tn: MOFS

The Mutual Fund industry's total AUM climbed by 3.6 percent MoM (Rs 1.3 trillion) to 36.6 trillion in August 21, led by a MoM increase in the AUM of equity funds (Rs 661 billion), other ETF funds (INR302 billion), and balanced funds (INR302 billion) (Rs 261 billion), according to Fund Folio report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Domestic MFs' equity AUM (including ELSS and index funds) climbed by 5.4 percent MoM to Rs 12.8 trillion in August, owing to a surge in market indices (Nifty up 8.7 percent MoM). Notably, sales of equity schemes fell during the month (down 16.8 percent MoM to Rs 367 billion).

The pace of redemptions increased to Rs 267 billion (up 20.1 percent MoM). As a result, net inflows decreased to Rs 100 billion in August 21 from Rs 219 billion in July 21.

Sector-wise weightage: MoM increase in Private Financials, Technology, and Telecom

MFs showed increased interest in NBFCs, technology, private banks, telecom, consumer, Oil & Gas, and Insurance in August 21, resulting in a MoM increase in their weightage.

Metals, Automobiles, Healthcare, PSU Banks, Consumer Durables, Utilities, and Cement all had their weightage drop from the previous month.

In August 21, the top sector holding for MFs was private banks (17.1 percent), followed by technology (12.1 percent), NBFCs (7.9 percent), and healthcare (7.9 percent).

The most significant increases in value were seen in telecom, NBFCs, technology, insurance, and consumer.

The weightage of automobiles fell to a 17-month low of 5.9 percent (-30bp MoM; -50bp YoY).

Sectoral allocation of funds: Chemicals, Healthcare, and Autos are over-owned

Top sectors where ownership of MFs vis-à-vis the BSE 200 is at least 1 percent higher: Chemicals (15 funds over-owned), Healthcare (14 funds overowned), Automobiles (13 funds over-owned), Capital Goods (13 funds over-owned), and Consumer Durables (13 funds over-owned).

Top sectors where ownership of MFs vis-à-vis the BSE 200 is at least 1 percent lower: Oil and Gas (20 funds under-owned), Consumer (19 funds underowned), NBFC (16 funds under-owned), Technology (15 funds under-owned), and Utilities (12 funds under-owned).

Top schemes and NAV change: 88% of the top 25 schemes underperform the market

Among the top 25 schemes by AUM, the following reported the highest increase: Axis Focused 25 Fund (+9.6 percent MoM change in NAV), Axis Long Term Equity Fund (+9.4 percent MoM), Axis Bluechip Fund (+9.1 percent MoM), Aditya Birla SL Frontline Equity Fund (+7.1 percent MoM), and SBI Focused Equity Fund (+7.1 percent MoM).

Value surprise: Maximum MoM change in Financials

In August ’21, six of the top 10 stocks that saw the maximum increase in value were from Financials. HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, and SBI Life Insurance increased the most in terms of value MoM.

Stocks that exhibited a maximum decline in value MoM

SAIL (-Rs 9 billion), Aurobindo Pharma (-Rs 8.3 billion), NMDC (-Rs 7.3 billion), JSPL (-Rs 6.8 billion), and Balkrishna Industries (-Rs 6.2b).

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 02:31 PM IST