EPL partners with Colgate-Palmolive (India) for creation of first-ever recyclable toothpaste tubes

EPL, in the tube packaging sector, has innovated the first-of-its-kind Recyclable Platina Tubes for Colgate-Palmolive.

This innovation was enabled via EPL’s Association of Plastic Recyclers, USA (APR) approved 100 percent recyclable and fully recyclable Platina Tubes to pack Colgate Active Salt and Colgate Vedshakti, with other brands in the portfolio to follow.

Deepak Ganjoo, President AMESA, EPL Limited, said, “We believe sustainability is the cornerstone of packaging innovation. In line with brand requirements and our vision towards a net zero impact on our environment, we are committed to partnering with all the brands to offer innovative Sustainable tube packaging solutions.”

EPL's Platina, an eco-friendly laminated tube, is designed to deliver source reduction and recyclability without the loss of any barrier properties. This allows for sustained product stability and durable shelf life of the packed content. Platina tube is especially suited for oral and beauty and cosmetics products. Platina tubes and caps are certified as 100 per cent recyclable by The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) and RecyClass European certification for 'Code 2' (recycling), making it the first speciality packaging tubes and caps to be recognised as 100 percent recyclable, globally, according to a press release.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 03:23 PM IST