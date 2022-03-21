EPFO interest rate reflects today's realities, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday defended a proposal to cut interest rate paid on employees' provident fund deposits to over four-decade low of 8.1%, saying the rate is dictated by “today's realities” where interest rate on other small saving instruments was even lower.

Replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the supplementary spending for the current fiscal, she said the decision to lower interest rate was taken by the central board of the provident fund managing body, EPFO, which has representatives of all stakeholders including employees' unions. Her ministry is the nodal authority for approving the recommendation of the Central Board of Trustees of Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).

“EPFO has a central board which is the one which takes the call on what rate has to be given, and they have not changed it for quite some time. They have changed it now to 8.1%,” the finance minister said. She further said that it is a decision taken by the EPFO Central Board which has a wide spectrum of representatives in it.

The rate was 8.5% for 2020-21. The EPFO earlier this month decided to lower the interest rate to a four-decade low of 8.1% for 2021-22. Sitharaman cited the comparative prevailing interest rates of other schemes, saying Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana offers 7.6%, Senior Citizen Saving Scheme (7.4%) and PPF (7.1%), while SBI's five to ten-year fixed deposits attract 5.50% interest rates. “With all this, the EPFO has taken a call to give 8.1% per cent,” she said.

She added that for 40 years the EPFO rates have not been brought down. “Yes, 40 years. There are today's realities which do keep us in the context of decisions taken by the Central Board of EPFO. It is yet to come to Finance Ministry for approval, but the fact remains that these are the rates that are prevailing today and it (EPFO) is still higher than the rest of them,” she said.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 11:32 PM IST