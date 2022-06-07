EOGEPL crosses the 0.8 mmscmd mark of gas production

Crossing the 0.8 mmscmd mark has aligned the production curve with the forecast available enabling EOGEPL to further escalate field activities and efforts toward the next goal of 1.0 mmscm./ Representation image |

Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd (EOGEPL) today announced it has crossed 0.8 mmscmd of gas production and is successfully marching towards the benchmark of 1.0 mmscmd post commissioning of the Urja Ganga Pipeline.

Pankaj Kalra CEO and Director EOGEPL said, “The importance of domestic gas in the energy basket for any developing country like India is extremely crucial considering the uptrend in gas demand, price and rising import bills. The unavoidable delay in the GAIL Urja Ganga trunk line caused numerous challenges for us. However, steady efforts and technological applications to ramp-up gas production to double the production and cross 0.8 mmscmd has brought us back on track. Our next milestone remains 1.0 mmscmd and we are putting concerted effort to over the next few months.’’

Crossing the 0.8 mmscmd mark has aligned the production curve with the forecast available enabling EOGEPL to further escalate field activities and efforts toward the next goal of 1.0 mmscmd. The future ramp-up will be an integration of re- fracturing and revival of wells, alongside fresh technological applications, many of which will boast of its first time application in CBM in India and would be in line with EOGEPL’s pioneering endeavours of CBM in the country, the statement added.

As of now, EOGEPL operates around 350 wells in the block.