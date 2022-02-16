Enterprise SaaS platform Actyv.ai raises $5 mn in pre-Series A funding

Actyv.ai, an AI-powered Enterprise SaaS platform with BNPL for B2B embedded, has raised $5 million in a pre-Series A funding round from Dubai-based 1Digi Investment management firm, the family office of Raghunath Subramanian, Global CEO, Actyv.ai.

Having established a foothold in India, Actyv.ai plans to scale and expand globally, it said in a press statement.

“We have pioneered the B2B BNPL space in the closed loop ecosystem comprising Enterprises, SMBs and Financial Institutions. With AI as the first citizen, Actyv.ai platform enables quick and efficient onboarding, comprehensive health assessment & scoring of SMBs. As Category Creators we know there is a tremendous opportunity to bridge the gaps prevalent in the supply chain ecosystem globally," said Subramanian.

“Having created the platform which brings together the financial institutions and enterprises to help SMBs, we are confident that Actyv.ai has the potential to reach the under-served category and evolve as a game changer in the B2B space,” Subramanian added.

The compay's immediate focus will be to onboard globally, top-tier talent across R&D, Product Management & Engineering, Sales & Marketing/Business Development and Corporate Development across India (Multi-location), Singapore, London, Dubai and Eastern Europe.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:46 PM IST