Energy firm Thermax completes Rs. 271.50 crore from India's biggest oil refinery

The proposed CPP is expected to meet the incremental power demand of upcoming projects at the customer’s premise as part of O2C expansion and the establishment of a mega factory.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
According to an exchange filing, energy firm Thermax has concluded an order of Rs. 271.50 crore from India’s biggest oil refinery in the private sector for mechanical balance of plant (MBoP) works for the captive power plant (CPP) at their new oil-to-chemical (O2C) facility in the western part of India.

Thermax with experience of more than 150 plus EPC projects in the domain has been entrusted by the customer to execute the MBoP work involving engineering, procurement/supply and construction & civil works. The project is slated to be completed within a span of 16 months.

