The company bought back 2,56,000 shares on NSE and 32,400 on BSE.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Energy firm Indian Energy Exchange buys back over 2 lakh shares for Rs 137.48 | Image: IEX (Representative)
Indian Energy Exchange bought back 2,88,400 shares for Rs 137.48 on Monday, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company bought back 2,56,000 shares on the NSE and 32,400 on the BSE.

The company till date has bought back 38,97,159 shares.

Indian Energy Exchange, on February 15, bought back 2,57,400 shares for Rs 134.28 each.

Electricity trade volume

IEX's electricity trade volume went up by 9 per cent in January.

Shares

The shares of Indian Energy Exchange on Monday, closed at Rs 138.05, up by 1.92 per cent.

