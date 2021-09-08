Energy efficiency, renewable energy key pillars India's climate change strategies: Environment min

Let us know! 👂

Renewable energy and energy efficiency are among the key pillars of India's climate change strategies, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

In a virtual meeting with UAE's Climate Envoy and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan Al Jaber, Yadav discussed issues related to COP 26, renewable energy and other related matters, the environment ministry said.

Union Minster Yadav said renewable energy and energy efficiency are among the key pillars of Indian climate change strategies and mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has worked to make sure that renewable energy, particularly solar, becomes cheaper than energy from fossil fuels.

Tweeting about the meet, Yadav said, "At a high-level interaction with UAE Climate envoy His Excellency Dr Sultan Al Jaber stated that India attaches great value to its bilateral partnership with the UAE in all areas including combating climate change." During the meeting, he mentioned that India already has about 151GW of non-fossil fuel installed capacity with 39 per cent of the total capacity installed and going ahead. The country has declared an aspirational target of installing 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030, Yadav said.

He also mentioned about India's Hydrogen Energy Mission and global initiatives such as International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), the ministry said.

Yadav also underlined the need for prioritising the concerns of developing countries, particularly in areas of implementation support including finance and technology.

The UAE Climate Envoy sought India's support for the UAE Initiative on Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM-C) along with the US and the UK to be launched at COP26 to be held in Glasgow later this year.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 08:08 PM IST