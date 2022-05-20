eMudhra IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Check details here

Digital signature certificate provider, eMudhra Ltd. (EML), is coming up with an IPO to raise around Rs. 413 crore, which opens today (May 20) and closes on May 24, 2022.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO), with a price band of Rs 243-256 a share.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 412.79 crore.

Half of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

The IPO is a combination of fresh issue and OFS portion. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS portion. Of the fresh issue net proceeds, Rs. 46.4 crore will be used for setting-up data centers; Rs. 40.2 crore will be utilized to fund the working capital; Rs. 35 crore will be used for the repayment/prepayment of the borrowings; Rs. 15.3 crore to be used for augmenting business development in the US and another Rs. 15 crore to be used for product development.

The company has allocated 48,37,336 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 256 per share, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 123.83 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE website.

The company has cut the size of the fresh issue from Rs 200 crore to Rs 161 crore. Besides, there will be an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of 98.35 lakh shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

As a part of the OFS, promoters -- Venkatraman Srinivasan and Taarav Pte Ltd -- will offload 32.89 lakh equity and 45.16 lakh equity shares respectively.

In addition, Kaushik Srinivasan will divest 5.1 lakh equity shares, Lakshmi Kaushik 5.04 lakh, Arvind Srinivasan, 8.81 lakh and Aishwarya Arvind 1.33 lakh equity shares.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), Motilal Oswal MF, Nippon India MF, SBI MF, Baring Private Equity India, Hornbill Orchid India Fund, Pinebridge India Equity Fund and Abakkus Growth Fund are among the investors that participated in the anchor book.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to repay debt, support working capital requirements, purchase equipment and pay for other related costs for data centre costs proposed to be set up in India and overseas locations, develop products, investment in eMudhra INC and for general corporate purposes.

Key competitive strengths

Largest licensed certifying authority in India

A one-stop shop solution provider in secure digital transformation and wellpositioned to capture the favorable industry dynamics in India and globally

Technology certifications, accreditations and membership in international bodies

Technology backed infrastructure to support quality and security of services & solutions

Diverse, longstanding and growing customer base

Partnerships with leading Indian and global channel partners and enterprise solution partners

Experienced promoter, board of directors and senior management team

Risk and concerns

Unfavorable government policies and regulations

Difficulty in adapting to the rapid changing technology standards and customer requirements

Difficulty in expanding the international operations

Competition

About eMudhra

eMudhra is the largest licensed certifying authority in India with a market share of 37.9 per cent in the digital signature certificates market space in financial year 2021 having grown from 36.5 percent in FY20.

The company has been engaged in the business of providing digital trust services and enterprise solutions to individuals and organisations.

It is a 'one stop shop' player in secure digital transformation and provides a wide spectrum of services and solutions from issuance of certificates as a certifying authority to offering identity, authentication and signing solution.

Some of its customers include Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Mashreq Bank, Baud Telecom Company, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company and Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company.

Brokerages weigh in

Choice Broking

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the organizations for the faster adoption of digital solutions like digital identity, security and paperless transformation solutions. We feel that this trend will continue and players like EML, which is a “onestop-shop” player in secure digital transformation is expected to benefit from the growth in the addressable market. There are no listed peers having business similar to EML.

At higher price band of Rs. 256, the company is demanding a P/E multiple of 114.5x (to its FY21 earnings of Rs. 2.2 per share), which seems to be high. Annualizing the 9M FY22 performance, the demanded P/E multiple comes out to be 49x. Also considering the current turbulence in the global equity market, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating for the issue.

Hem Securities

Hem Securities says SUBSCRIBE. The rationale being: Company is a one stop shop solution provider in secure digital transformation and is well-positioned to capture the favourable industry dynamics in India and globally; Technology certifications, accreditations and membership in international bodies; Technology-backed infrastructure to support quality and security of services and solutions; and Experienced promoter, board of directors and senior management team.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:25 AM IST