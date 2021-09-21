EmpowerYouth.com offers interest-free education loans; ties up with PaisaOnline

EmpowerYouth.com, the career-tech platform, has now opened up its offerings to students in Rajasthan. In a first, the organization has tied up with Shyam University, Dausa to help their students with availability of education loans. More such partnerships across the state of Rajasthan are being finalized, it said in a press release.

How it works

Students of Shyam University will be provided with interest free education loans. In addition, EmpowerYouth.com will provide various other benefits like campus placements for jobs and internships, as well as expert sessions with industry leaders from across India and the globe.

EmpowerYouth has also tied up with PaisaOnline.net (Sagar Deposits and Advances Private Limited) to provide fee-financing solutions to students coming from Rajasthan, especially those from the rural areas. It already has tie-ups withAvanse, Agile Finserv, EZ Capital, WePay, Global Financial Services etc. for servicing these loans and is in the process of signing up with more banks and NBFCs as well.

Loans up to Rs. 10,00,000 will be provided under interest-free scheme to the students for college education in partner institutions. Loans in non-partner institutions will be provided at very low rates of interest.

“We at EmpowerYouth.com are committed to providing a level playing field to students from rural and semi-urban areas and believe that no student should lose out on bettering his prospects because he was unable to pay for his/her education. Most of the students from these areas also lose out on good career prospects because of lack of exposure and access to quality recruiters. EmpowerYouth addresses this need and our tie-ups with institutions ensure that the students can compete with their counterparts across the country”, says Mr. Shalya Gupta, Founder &CEO, EmpowerYouth.com.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 09:24 PM IST