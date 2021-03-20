Empowered committee for high technology to have Tata Sons’ Chandrasekaran, M&M’s Pawan Goenka, Bharat Forge’s Baba Kalyani, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu

Industries around the world have been raising concerns around the shortage of semiconductors. These are usually used in all electronic products today. Understanding this opportunity, the Indian government has decided to constitute an empowered committee for manufacturing in high technology areas.

Through this committee, India is looking to attract investment and encourage manufacturing in technology intensive sectors like semiconductors.

This empowered committee will include Piyush Goyal, minister of commerce and industry; cabinet secretary; Rajinder Khanna, deputy national security adviser; secretary of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT); additional secretary, Ministry of External Affairs from the government’s side.



The note by the cabinet also stated that the government will have renowned industry players participating in this discussion. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Board of Tata Sons; Pawan Kumar Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra and Mahindra; Baba N Kalyani, chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge; Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation and Anshuman Tripathi Semiconductor Domain Expert will represent the industry side in the committee.