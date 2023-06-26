Employees May Get More Time To Apply For Higher Pension Due To Lack Of Clarity

File

Policy updates could be beneficial for the people, but lack of clarity and shortfalls in implementation could prevent the intended outcome. After multiple extensions the deadline for those enrolled in EPF before 2014 to apply for higher pension, was set at June 26, 2023.

But since a large number of people eligible for higher pension are yet to apply since they don't have enough clarity, the deadline may be extended further.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation is reportedly considering giving three more months to eligible employees.

What's holding employees back?

This is because a lot of them didn't know how much extra they must pay, and the excel utility to calculate that was only launched days before the deadline.

Information on how to apply, the documents required and the method of calculating the pension was also released in a fragmented manner between December 2022 and June 2023.

Although the deadline has been extended twice already and employees can apply online, many haven't come on board for higher pension as the latest update came just before June 26.

Even after that, there isn't any clarity on exit option or what to do if the records of the employee and EPFO don't match or if the company employing an applicant has shut down.