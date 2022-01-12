Employee health insurance platform Plum appoints five senior leaders

Plum, an employee health insurance platform, has announced the appointment of five senior leaders - Akshay Golechha as Head of Partnerships, Avinash Nagla as Head of Enterprise Marketing, Ramya Lakshmanan as Head of Account Management, Shreyas Achar as Head of Digital Marketing and Vinod Chandramouli as Vice President of Sales.

The diverse set of leaders, with vast experience in their fields will strengthen Plum’s leadership as it accelerates adoption of group health insurance in India; making it accessible and affordable for companies, startups and SMEs alike. The leadership team will incorporate their vast experience to innovate and challenge the status quo of the insurance industry, it said in a press statement.

Plum Co-founder, CTO and Head of Wellness, Saurabh Arora said, “I am delighted to welcome our new leadership team and look forward to working with them towards our shared vision of providing health insurance to the maximum number of people in India.”

