Emirates sets up 'humanitarian air bridge'; to ship medical and relief items free to India

The offer by the Dubai-based airline, which has some 95 flights weekly to nine cities in India, could mean major savings for aid groups as airfreight costs have increased steeply amid the pandemic.

"India is facing one of its worst public health crisis in history. Today, I would like to announce that we are establishing an airbridge from Dubai to nine cities across India with immediate effect, said Nabil Sultan, divisional senior vice president for Emirates SkyCargo.

The airbridge cargo capacities will be extended to humanitarian entities free of charge, he said.

The International Humanitarian City in Dubai is the largest crisis relief hub in the world and we will use our existing relationship with them to facilitate urgent transportation of these medical supplies. We are committed to helping India get back on its feet, he said.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of health workers, vaccines, oxygen, drugs and beds

The UAE banned in-bound passenger flights from India in late April, saying that all incoming flights on national and foreign carriers from the country will be suspended, while transportation of passengers from the Gulf country to India will be allowed.