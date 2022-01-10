e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:01 PM IST

Emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening: IMF

High inflation and COVID-19 new variant Omicron have made the outlook for emerging markets like India more uncertain, stated IMF.
Agencies
The policy rates increase by the US Federal Reserve would put pressure on the RBI to hike rates. |

International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the challenge for the emerging economies would come from the policy rate increase from the United States Federal Reserve and and the emerging economies must prepare for US Federal policy tightening.

High inflation and COVID-19 new variant Omicron have made the outlook for emerging markets like India more uncertain, stated IMF.

Faster Fed rate increases could rattle financial markets and tighten financial conditions globally, which could come with a slowing of US demand, stated IMF in a blog.

The policy rates increase by the US Federal Reserve would put pressure on the RBI to hike rates.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:01 PM IST
