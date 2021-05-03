Emerged as country's leading motorcycle manufacturer in April: Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto on Monday said it has emerged as the leading motorcycle manufacturer in the country with sales of 3,48,173 units in April.

The Pune- based company clocked worldwide sales (including domestic dispatches) of 3,48,173 units last month, of which 2,21,603 units were exported, to emerge as India's top motorcycle manufacturer in April, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The company said it already leads the exports segment from the country, accounting for almost 60 per cent of India's motorcycle and three-wheeler exports last year, it added.

In the financial year 2020-21, the company's export income stood at Rs 12,687 crore with 52 per cent of its volumes exported to over 79 countries, it stated.

The company's global sales have earned over USD 14 billion of foreign exchange over the last decade, Bajaj Auto said.

"We have commenced FY2022 on a very positive note despite the challenging environment. The wide range of motorcycles made by us cover the entire spectrum from entry, middle, and up to premium level segments allowing us to engage with a wide spectrum of customers from the moto-taxi driver in Africa to the adventure seeker in Europe," Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said.

This versatility is of enormous value in managing the current volatility as well as uncertainty and to keep the wheels of business moving for all the company's stakeholders, he added.

Bajaj Auto has also revived its iconic brand Chetak as a premium electric scooter last year to an overwhelming response. Bookings for the Chetak were re-opened recently and were sold out in less than 36 hours in Pune and Bengaluru, the company said.

The company plans to scale up its presence to 24 more cities in the coming year, it added.

To support the rising demand for its products globally, the company recently announced a major investment of Rs 50 crore in a fourth plant to be built at Chakan, Maharashtra for its premium motorcycle brand portfolio and the Chetak electric scooter.

Besides, the company noted that it is the world's third-largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three-wheelers.

"The company continues to be the world's most valuable two-wheeler company with a market capitalisation of Rs 1,10,864 crore, which is nearly double of the next largest two-wheeler company in India," it added.