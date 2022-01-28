Embassy REIT Q3 net operating income up 30%at Rs 621 cr

Embassy Office Parks REIT reported 30 per cent increase in net operating income to Rs 621.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 and announced distribution of Rs 493 crore to unitholders.

Michael Holland, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, stated that the company's performance was good despite COVID disruptions.

''We continue to see multiple positive indicators for our business – the uptick in new leasing, our delivery of the 1.1 million square feet (MSF) JP Morgan campus, our 4.6 MSF of development pipeline, and a 5 MSF potential acquisition opportunity in Chennai,'' Holland said.

Embassy REIT leased 4,28,000 square feet across 15 deals, and achieved 14 per cent rent increases on 1.8 MSF.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 03:08 PM IST