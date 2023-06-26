 Emami Conducts Buyback Of 2,36,731 Equity Shares
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 05:11 PM IST
Emami Buys Back 674 Equity Shares On BSE And 236,057 On NSE | Image: Emami (Representative)

Emami on Monday brought back 674 equity shares of BSE and 2,36,057 Equity shares of NSE, with a total shares brought back of 2,36,731with average price of acquisition for Rs 422.42 (excluding transaction cost), the company announced through an exchange filing.

All the shares on the BSE and NSE were brought on June 26.

The total equity shares bought back as on June 26, 2023 is Rs 3,740,446.

Emami Shares

The shares of Emami on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 419, up by 2.22 percent.

Emami buys back 85,841 shares on NSE
