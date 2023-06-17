Elon Musk's Twitter Asked To Vacate Its Colorado Office Over Unpaid Rent |

Twitter has been asked to vacate its Colorado office due to allegedly failing to make the rent payments for months. The company has not paid the rent since March this year.

A Colorado district judge ordered the Boulder sheriff to assist in vacating Twitter office from the Colorado premises within the next 49 days.

As stated in the Denver Business Journal, the company leased four units in its building in February 2020 using a letter of credit deposit worth $968,000 to the landlord. The Chicago-based Lot 2 SBO LLC is situated at 3401 Bluff Street with an office space around 65,000 square feet in Boulder, Colorado.

The company has been using its letter of credit instead of regular rent payments. However, this credit ran out in March and since then the company has not paid the rent payments.

In response to that, in May, the landlord filed a lawsuit and on May 31,the court ordered twitter to vacate its offices within 49 days.

Another Boulder-based company, Avalanche Commercial Cleaning, also filed a lawsuit against the Elon Musk-owned company last month for unpaid bills of around $93,500.