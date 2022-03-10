Elon Musk's cryptic tweet on bitcoin founder stirs up Twitterati

What is Tesla CEO Elon Musk's latest tweet about? It is a cryptic tweet that has references to the Bitcoin creator.

Musk has tweeted an image with the logos of four major firms--Samsugn, Toshiba, Nakamichi and Motorola. He has circled the first few alphabets of each of the above company names. So when the circled letters: Sa from Samsung, Toshi from Toshiba, Naka from Nakamichi and Moto from Motorola are read--clues Musk himself has provided--, the word forms Satoshi Nakamoto.

Take a look at Musk's tweet:

Though Musk has mentioned the name of Satoshi Nakamoto, presumed to be a pseudonymous of either one person or a few others who together developed bitcoin remains a mystery still.

Responses to Musk's tweet border from hilarious to the serious. Sample some:

Go figure, says a Twitter user to Musk:

Break the suspense and admit you the Founder, suggests another:

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:00 PM IST