Elon Musk tweets about Bitcoin, Doge; cryptocurrency prices rise thankfully

If you recall, Musk’s plaint about Bitcoin specifically was that it led to energy waste.

On May 13, Musk told his followers on Twitter that Tesla had stopped accepting bitcoin to purchase its vehicles due to climate concerns. Tesla was looking at other cryptocurrencies that use 1 percent of Bicoin's energy/transition. Tesla will not be selling any Bitcoin and intended to use it for transactions as soon as mining transition to more sustainable energy, he tweeted.

That tweet sent Bitcoin-the world's biggest digital currency, crashing over 7% to $52,669.

Launched in early 2009 by its pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakomoto, Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency measured by market capitalization and amount of data stored on its blockchain.