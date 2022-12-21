Elon Musk to resign as CEO of Twitter, will run software, servers & teams

Twitter CEO Elon Musk | Image credit: Wikipedia

Elon Musk is all set to resign as the CEO of Twitter after the Twitterati in the poll he conducted a couple of days ago voted for him to step down. In a tweet on Wednesday, he said, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams."

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

According to the poll results, 57.5 per cent want him to step down, while 42.5 per cent don't want him to step down as the Twitter head. The poll received a total of 17,502,391 votes before it came to an end.

Before the poll began, he said in a tweet that he would ask for a vote for majority policy changes.

"As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it," Musk added in a later tweet.

In the past, Musk has obeyed Twitter polls. He's fond of quoting the phrase "vox populi, vox dei", a Latin phrase that roughly means "the voice of the people is the voice of God".