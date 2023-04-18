Elon Musk to create TruthGPT to counter AI bias | Image: Wikipedia

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk during an interview with Fox News that was aired on Monday night again sounded warning bells on the dangers of artificial intelligence to humanity - and claimed that a popular chatbot has a liberal bias that he plans to counter with his own AI creation.

During an interaction with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the Twitter CEO shared why he wants an alternative to ChatGPT, an AI app developed by progressive programmers that he initially helped fund. Musk said that he plans to create an alternative that he is calling "TruthGPT," which will be a "maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe."

Musk said that the idea is that an AI that wants to understand humanity is less likely to destroy it.

Musk also added that he's worried that ChatGPT "is being trained to be politically correct."

Musk’s concern over AI

In the first of a two-part interview with Carlson, Musk was seen advocating for the regulation of artificial intelligence, saying he's a "big fan." He also felt that AI can be more dangerous than cars or rockets and later added that it has the potential to destroy humanity.

He further said, "AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production in the sense that it has the potential, however, small one may regard that probability, but it is not trivial; it has the potential of civilizational destruction," the Tesla CEO stated.

Musk has for many years expressed strong opinions about artificial intelligence and has dismissed other tech leaders, including Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, for having what he has described as a "limited" understanding of the field.

Musk was an early investor in OpenAI - the startup behind ChatGPT - and co-chaired its board upon its 2015 founding as a nonprofit AI research lab. But Musk only lasted there for a few years, resigning from the board in early 2018 in a move that the San Francisco startup tied to Tesla's work on building automated driving systems. "As Tesla continues to become more focused on AI, this will eliminate a potential future conflict for Elon," OpenAI said in a February 2018 blog post.

Musk claims to have come up with the name and the concepts

Musk in the interview said, "I came up with the name and the concept," lamenting that OpenAI is now closely allied with Microsoft and is no longer a nonprofit.

Musk, while talking about his departure in 2019, said it was also related to his need to focus on engineering problems at Tesla and some differences of opinion with OpenAI's leaders. It was "just better to part ways on good terms," he said.

"Tesla was competing for some of the same people as OpenAI & I didn't agree with some of what OpenAI team wanted to do," Musk tweeted in 2019, without going into much detail.

In the year after Musk resigned from the board, OpenAI was still far away from working on ChatGPT but publicly unveiled the first generation of its GPT system, on which ChatGPT is founded, and began a major shift to incorporate itself as a for-profit business.

By 2020, Musk was tweeting that "OpenAI should be more open" while noting that he had "no control & only very limited insight" into it.

At times, he has been complementary. In the days after the Nov 30 release of ChatGPT, Musk tweeted to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman that it is "scary good" and complained that news media wasn't widely covering it because "ChatGPT is not a far left cause."

Since then, however, Musk has repeatedly highlighted examples that he says show left-wing bias or censorship. Like other chatbots, ChatGPT has filters that try to prevent it from spewing out toxic or offensive answers.

X.AI Corp

According to a Nevada business filing, Musk incorporated a new business called X.AI Corp on March 9. The listing stated Musk as its director and his longtime adviser, Jared Birchall, as secretary.

With inputs from Agencies