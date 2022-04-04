Elon Musk takes 9.2% passive stake in Twitter

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk has a passive stake of 9.2 per cent in microblogging platform Twitter Inc, according to a regulatory filing.

Twitter Inc. said Musk owns 73,486,938 shares of common stock in his personal capacity, according to the filing.

Late March, the Silicon valley billionaire said he was giving "serious thought" to building a new social media platform, according to Reuters.

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2022

Musk was responding to a Twitter user's question on whether he would consider building a social media platform consisting of an open source algorithm and one that would prioritize free speech and where propaganda was minimal.





Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 04:20 PM IST