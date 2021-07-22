Elon Musk says he does not manipulate digital currencies; 'would like to see bitcoin to succeed'

Tesla founder Elon Musk said he has invested in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. However, he clarified that he does not manipulate or "dump" the digital currencies, AFP reported. In a wide-ranging online panel discussion, sponsored by the Crypto Council for Innovation, that included Twitter and Square founder Jack Dorsey, Musk said: "I pump but I don't dump," he told the forum. "I would like to see bitcoin succeed."

Musk also repeated his support for cryptocurrency in general, despite potential environmental risks, saying, “One thing you do need to watch out for with crypto, especially bitcoin, using proof of work, using energy that’s a bit too much and not necessarily good for the environment," @CNBC.com said.