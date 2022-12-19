e-Paper Get App
Elon Musk gets people's verdict asking him to step down as Twitter boss

According to the poll results, 57.5 per cent want him to step down, while 42.5 per cent don't want him to step down as the Twitter head.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 06:09 PM IST
article-image
People's verdict is out, want Musk to step down as Twitter head | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Twitter Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Monday started a poll on the microblogging website, asking the Twitter users, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." The result is finally out, and the majority of them want him to step down.

According to the poll results, 57.5 per cent want him to step down, while 42.5 per cent don't want him to step down as the Twitter head. The poll received a total of 17,502,391 votes before it came to an end.

Before the poll began, he said in a tweet that he would ask for a vote for majority policy changes.

The poll came after Twitter announced that it would ban accounts that promote other social media platforms, which included Facebook, Mastodon, and Instagram. Though it will allow cross-posting content and posting links.

Prior to this, Musk led Twitter had suspended the accounts of several journalists, which did not go well with many of the users.

